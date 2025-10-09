Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Donald Trump says Israel, Hamas signed off on first phase of Gaza deal

The announcement comes a day after the second anniversary of Hamas' attack on Israel that triggered Israel's devastating assault on Gaza.
Last Updated : 09 October 2025, 01:49 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 October 2025, 01:49 IST
World newsIsraelDonald TrumpGaza

Follow us on :

Follow Us