Donald Trump suspect pleads not guilty to attempted assassination charge

"This was an assassination attempt on Donald Trump but I failed you," the suspect wrote, according to a court filing by prosecutors.

Lawyers for Routh suggested at a Sept. 23 court hearing that the letter may have been an attempt by their client at gaining publicity and highlighted what they called Routh's efforts to promote democracy in Ukraine and Taiwan.

Routh hid outside a fence overlooking the sixth hole of the course, where authorities found an AK-47-style rifle, a bag of snacks, a digital camera and bags containing metal plates meant to withstand return fire by the U.S. Secret Service, according to prosecutors.

A Secret Service agent patrolling the course ahead of Trump spotted Routh and opened fire after noticing the rifle sticking through a fence. Routh fled and was later arrested along a Florida highway, prosecutors said.