Donald Trump to meet with UK's Starmer in New York

Washington: Donald Trump will meet with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Thursday, according to a source with knowledge of the matter as foreign leaders scramble for face time with the Republican presidential candidate ahead of the November 5 election.

Starmer is set to meet the former president at his Trump Tower property in Manhattan after addressing the UN General Assembly on Thursday evening, said the source, who requested anonymity as Trump's schedule was not public.

Their encounter follows a separate meeting on Wednesday between Trump and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the United Arab Emirates president widely known as MBZ, the source added.

The Trump campaign did not respond to a request for comment, nor did the embassies of the United Kingdom or the UAE in Washington.

It was not immediately clear what Trump discussed with the UAE's leader, nor what he planned to discuss with Starmer, both of whom are in the United States during the 79th session of the UN General Assembly.

Starmer, the leader of Britain's Labour Party, sharply diverges from Trump on many public policy matters, but he has expressed an interest in getting along with whoever wins the US election.

He met with Democratic President Joe Biden earlier in September, for talks centering on whether to allow Western missiles to be used to hit targets in Russia.

The UAE is an important geopolitical player in the Middle East, and the country has played a role in evacuating the wounded from the Gaza Strip, the scene of an ongoing war between Israel and Palestinian Hamas militants that has devastated the civilian population.