Drone smuggling weapons from Egyptian territory to Israel shot down: Netanyahu's army

<p>Dubai: Israel's military said on Thursday it shot down a drone smuggling weapons from Egyptian territory to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/israel">Israel</a> on Wednesday.</p><p>Israeli officials have said during the war that Palestinian armed group <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hamas">Hamas</a> used tunnels running under the border into <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/egypt">Egypt</a>'s Sinai region to smuggle arms.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/middle-east-conlfict-live-updates-west-asia-israel-palestine-gaza-lebanon-hamas-hezbollah-houthis-iran-benjamin-netanyahu-tel-aviv-beirut-latest-news-3236304">Track live updates on the West Asia conflict here</a></em></p><p>Egypt says it destroyed tunnel networks leading to Gaza years ago and created a buffer zone and border fortifications that prevent smuggling.</p>