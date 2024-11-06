Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

EAM Jaishankar calls on Australian PM Albanese, discusses ties

During the meeting, Jaishankar also conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's greeting to Albanese. The minister is on an official visit to Australia from November 3-7.
PTI
Last Updated : 06 November 2024, 09:57 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 November 2024, 09:57 IST
India NewsWorld newsAustraliaAnthony AlbaneseS Jaishankar

Follow us on :

Follow Us