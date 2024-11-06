EAM Jaishankar calls on Australian PM Albanese, discusses ties

<p>Canberra: External Affairs Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/s-jaishankar">S Jaishankar</a> on Wednesday called on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/australia">Australian</a> Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/anthony-albanese">Anthony Albanese</a> and discussed ways to deepen the bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership.</p>.<p>During the meeting, Jaishankar also conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's greeting to Albanese. The minister is on an official visit to Australia from November 3-7.</p>.<p>"Delighted to call on PM Anthony Albanese in Canberra today. Conveyed warm greetings of PM @narendramodi. Value his guidance for deepening India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership," Jaishankar wrote on X.</p>.<p>Earlier, Jaishankar met Peter Dutton, the leader of the Liberal Party of Australia. </p>.<p>"Shared perspectives on global issues and appreciate his support for our bilateral ties," Jaishankar said after meeting Dutton.</p>.<p>He also met New Zealand's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Winston Peters in Canberra.</p>.Australia conveys concerns about Canada's allegations against India.<p>"Discussed education, technology, agriculture, technology and people-to-people ties. Also exchanged views on Indo-Pacific and global issues," Jaishankar said on his meeting with Peters.</p>.<p>Jaishankar also met UAE's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.</p>.<p>"So nice to meet my friend DPM & FM @ABZayed of UAE in Canberra today," Jaishankar <a href="https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/1854015636399378499" rel="nofollow">posted</a> on X. </p>