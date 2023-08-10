Ecuador in shock after assassination of presidential candidate Villavicencio

Lasso also declared three days of mourning. Violence in Ecuador has surged in recent years, especially in cities along drug-trafficking routes like Guayaquil and Esmeraldas where citizens say they live in fear.

Several Latin American countries have seen similar issues since the coronavirus pandemic.

Villavicencio's party Movimiento Construye on Thursday rejected what it said was "political use" of his death and called for a speedy investigation in a statement posted on X, the social media site previously known as Twitter.

The party condemned an unverified video circulating on social media purportedly from a gang called Los Lobos, or The Wolves, claiming responsibility for Villavicencio's killing, alleging he had received millions of dollars from them for his campaign and threatening fellow candidate Jan Topic.

Neither the police nor the attorney general's office responded to requests for comment about the authenticity or origin of the video, which features more than a dozen black-clad and masked men waving high-powered rifles.

Movimiento Construye said: "Those who sit to negotiate with mafiosos, those who give them microphones, those who generate fear campaigns with trick videos in the name of criminal organizations and who take the name of Fernando Villavicencio in vain with lies are responsible for the crime." Los Lobos have thousands of members, according to some reports, and are active in the country's violent prison system. Former President Rafael Correa, who was heavily criticized in office by Villavicencio, then a journalist, re-posted the video overnight, but said in a post on Thursday morning that it was fake, without providing more information.

Villavicencio had been sentenced to 18 months in prison for defamation over statements made against the former president, but he fled to Indigenous territory within Ecuador and later was given asylum in Peru, before returning after Correa left office.

"Ecuador has become a failed state," Correa, who now lives in Belgium, said on X on Wednesday. "Hopefully those who try to sow more hate with this new tragedy will understand that will only continue to destroy us."

Candidate Luisa Gonzalez, who is running for Correa's party and leading with 29.3 per cent support, expressed horror at the killing, but did not suspend her campaign.

Indigenous candidate Yaku Perez and law-and-order hopeful Topic both suspended their campaigns, while businessman Otto Sonnenholzner begged the government to take action.

Perez said on Thursday morning he had spoken by phone with Sonnenholzner and three minor candidates and left messages for Gonzalez and Topic.

He hoped to hold a meeting with candidates and the Catholic Church to discuss a "national security agreement," Perez said, without providing further details. Villavicencio's party had said on Wednesday that discussions had been held recently about whether to suspend campaigning due to political violence, including the July murder of the mayor of Manta.