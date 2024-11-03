Home
Homeworld

Egypt hosts Fatah-Hamas post-war Gaza talks as part of ceasefire efforts

The talks are part of Egypt's broader mediation efforts to broker a ceasefire between Israel and militant group Hamas and to expand humanitarian access to the enclave.
Reuters
Last Updated : 02 November 2024, 21:45 IST

Published 02 November 2024, 21:45 IST
World newsEgyptCeasefireWest AsiaHamasGaza

