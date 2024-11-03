Egypt hosts Fatah-Hamas post-war Gaza talks as part of ceasefire efforts

<p>Senior officials of the rival Palestinian groups Fatah and Hamas are meeting in Cairo to discuss forming a committee to manage Gaza's post-war governance, an Egyptian security source was quoted as saying by Egypt's <em>Al Qahera News TV</em> on Saturday.</p><p>The talks are part of Egypt's broader mediation efforts to broker a ceasefire between Israel and militant group Hamas and to expand humanitarian access to the enclave.</p><p>Leaders from Hamas and the Fatah faction of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas met in Cairo last month to discuss forming the committee based on a proposal put forward by Egypt, but talks were adjourned for later discussion, sources close to the talks told <em>Reuters</em>.</p><p>The sources said the committee would be made up of independent Palestinian figures not aligned to a particular movement, addressing the question of who would run Gaza after the year-long war is over.</p><p>Israel rejects any role by Hamas in Gaza after the war is ended and has said it doesn't trust the rival Palestinian Authority of Abbas to run the enclave either.</p><p>Mediators, including Egypt and Qatar with backing from the United States, have so far failed to secure a truce that would end the Gaza war and facilitate a release of Israeli and foreign hostages held by Hamas, along with thousands of Palestinians detained by Israel.</p><p>Hamas is pressing for an end to hostilities while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has stated that the war will continue until Hamas is dismantled.</p><p>Hamas political official Izzat al-Risheq dismissed proposals of limited or temporary truces as "smokescreens".</p>.Israel eases restrictions in north amid heightened tensions with Hezbollah.<p>"We are positively open to any proposals or ideas that ensure the cessation of aggression and the withdrawal of occupation forces from Gaza," al-Risheq said in a statement.</p><p>The conflict continues to exact a heavy humanitarian toll, with medics reporting that five Palestinians were killed in an Israeli air strike on Gaza's Bureij refugee camp on Saturday.</p><p>Palestinian health officials said at least 60 people had been killed by Israeli military strikes across Gaza Strip since Friday.</p><p>The war erupted after Hamas-led militants attacked Israel on October 7, 2023, killing some 1,200 people and taking 251 hostages back to Gaza, according to Israeli tallies.</p><p>Israel's retaliatory offensives have killed more than 43,000 Palestinians and reduced most of Gaza to rubble.</p>