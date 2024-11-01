Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Eight killed in Serbian railway station roof collapse

Local media said potentially dozens of people were injured.
Reuters
Last Updated : 01 November 2024, 16:03 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 November 2024, 16:03 IST
World newsSerbiaRoof collapse

Follow us on :

Follow Us