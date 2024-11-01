Eight killed in Serbian railway station roof collapse

<p>Belgrade: Eight people were killed and two hospitalised on Friday when part of the roof of a railway station in the Serbian town of Novi Sad collapsed, interior minister Ivica Dacic said in a televised statement.</p><p>Local television stations showed emergency services at the scene, including medical staff who were preparing stretchers nearby. </p><p>Heavy machinery for removing rubble was also stationed in front of the station.</p><p>Local media said potentially dozens of people were injured. </p>