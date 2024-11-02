Home
world

Elon Musk loses bid to move case over $1 million voter prizes

It was not immediately clear if the decision would affect the billionaire's plan to keep awarding money until the US presidential election on Tuesday.
Reuters
Last Updated : 01 November 2024, 19:51 IST

Published 01 November 2024, 19:51 IST
World newsElon MuskUS

