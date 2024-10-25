Elon Musk sends more money to back Trump, giving $44 million to super PAC

<p>Washington: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/elon-musk">Elon Musk</a> gave about $44 million to his pro-<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> spending group during the first half of October, federal disclosures showed on Thursday, as the billionaire stepped up his efforts for the Republican candidate in the November 5 election.</p><p>The contributions, disclosed in a filing to the Federal Election Commission by Musk's America PAC group, come after a prior report showed he gave the group around $75 million over three months between July and September.</p><p>America PAC, which is focused on turning out voters in closely contested states that could decide the election, also disclosed spending more than $47 million in the first half of October.</p>.Democratic lawmakers request probe into Trump son-in-law after Reuters Saudi report.<p>The Trump campaign is broadly reliant on outside groups for canvassing voters, meaning the super PAC founded by Musk - the world's richest man - plays an outsized role in what is expected to be a razor-thin election between Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris.</p><p>Separately, Trump's campaign reported spending more than $88 million on ads in the first half of the month, leaving him with $36 million in the bank for the final stretch of campaigning, according to a separate filing to the Federal Election Commission. Trump's campaign raised $16 million during the period.</p><p>Harris campaign, which has outraised and outspent Trump's campaign in recent months, has not yet filed a report detailing her campaign's finances in the first half of the month.</p><p>Another conservative super PAC, the Sentinel Action Fund, also reported receiving $2.3 million from Musk.</p><p>Musk's donations to America PAC propel him into the exclusive club of Republican mega donors, a list that also includes banking heir Timothy Mellon and casino billionaire Miriam Adelson.</p><p>As part of its plan to stir support for Trump, America PAC has been giving away $1 million per day to a randomly selected signatory of its online petition, which is only open to registered voters in battleground states.</p><p>The Justice Department sent a letter to America PAC warning that the giveaways may violate federal law, <em>CNN</em> reported on Wednesday.</p><p>The petition falls into a grey area of election law, and legal experts are divided about whether Musk could be running afoul of prohibitions on paying people to register to vote.</p><p>America PAC has not responded to requests for comment about the letter.</p>