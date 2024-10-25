Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Elon Musk sends more money to back Trump, giving $44 million to super PAC

America PAC, which is focused on turning out voters in closely contested states that could decide the election, also disclosed spending more than $47 million in the first half of October.
Reuters
Last Updated : 25 October 2024, 03:38 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 October 2024, 03:38 IST
World newsUnited StatesElon MuskUS newsDonald TrumpUS Presidential ElectionsTrendingPAC

Follow us on :

Follow Us