Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Elon Musk's X ineffective against surge in US election misinformation: Report

Of the 283 misleading X posts that CCDH analyzed, 209, or 74% of the posts, did not show accurate notes to all X users correcting false and misleading claims about the elections, the report said.
Reuters
Last Updated : 01 November 2024, 02:41 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 November 2024, 02:41 IST
World newsElon MuskUSAmisinformationUS Electionsx

Follow us on :

Follow Us