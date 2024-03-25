Emergency power shutdowns in Ukraine's Odesa after Russian attack

The administration of Odesa said on Telegram that the city and the region were attacked by several waves of drones launched by Russia. Four of the air weapons were shot down over the Odesa and neighbouring Mykolaiv regions.

Debris from a falling drone sparked a fire at the power facility, which was promptly put out, the administration added.

Ukrainian military says air defences destroyed 8 out of 9 drones launched by Russia overnight. Most of the drones were destroyed in Odesa and Mykolaiv regions.

DTEK said power was restored by Monday morning to two city districts