English court jails its first cyberflasher under online safety laws

London: The first person convicted of cyberflashing in England and Wales was sentenced to 66 weeks in prison on Tuesday, prosecutors said, after he sent unsolicited explicit photos of his genitals over WhatsApp.

Nicholas Hawkes, 39, pleaded guilty to two counts of "sending a photograph or film of genitals to cause alarm, distress or humiliation", police said.

He was sentenced to 52 weeks in prison for cyberflashing offences and to a further 14 weeks for breaching a previous court order, the Crown Prosecutor Service (CPS) said.