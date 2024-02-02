JOIN US
Homeworld

EU funding decision a clear signal to Moscow, the United States: Zelenskyy

'We await decisions from America,' he added.
Last Updated 01 February 2024, 23:19 IST

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday that the European Union's approval of a major aid deal for Ukraine was a "clear signal" both to Russia and the United States, where an assistance package has been held up in Congress.

"It is a clear signal to Moscow that Europe will stand firm and cannot be broken by any destructive waves devised by the Kremlin," Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address.

"At the same tine, it is a clear signal across the Atlantic, a signal that Europe is assuming its responsibilities. Security responsibilities. Strong responsibilities. We await decisions from America."

