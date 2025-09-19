Menu
Homeworld

EU mulls fast-tracking Russian LNG ban in fresh sanctions push

Brussels is weighing its 19th sanctions package on Moscow, with plans to advance a ban on Russian LNG as U.S. pressure mounts and Europe still relies on Russia for nearly a fifth of its gas.
Last Updated : 18 September 2025, 18:43 IST
Published 18 September 2025, 18:43 IST
World newsRussiaLNGEUSanctions

