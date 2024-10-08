'Evacuate now,' Biden says to those in Hurricane Milton's path

<p>Washington: US President Joe Biden on Tuesday urged those who have been ordered to leave before Hurricane Milton makes landfall in Florida to "evacuate now", saying it was a matter of life and death.</p><p>"This could be the worst storm to hit Florida in over a century, and God-willing it won't be, but it's looking like that right now," Biden said.</p><p>Biden added that he has approved pre-landfall emergency declarations in Florida and is calling on airlines to accommodate evacuations and not engage in price-gouging. </p>