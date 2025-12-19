<p>Ex Astronomer HR Kristin Cabot has broken silence over the viral video that caught her and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/ceo-of-astronomer-resigns-after-viral-kiss-cam-video-3638870">then company CEO Andy Byron </a>canoodling at the Coldplay concert. The footage exposed their affair and saw them stepping down from their offices. Months after the two married colleagues were filmed on camera in private moment, and their 'oops' reaction took the internet by storm, Cabot spoke to the New York Post about the incident. </p><p>In a recent interview with the publication, Cabot, in her 50s, admitted that Byron was her "big happy crush." </p><p>However, the former Astronomer HR condemned how the personal moment from the concert ended up becoming the talk of the town, with hundreds of people commenting on it. </p><p>Cabot called out at the public shaming and insulting remarks she faced. "I’m not some celebrity, I’m just a mom...Even if I did have an affair, it’s not anybody’s business," she said. </p>.After Coldplay 'kiss cam' scandal, Astronomer HR Kristin Cabot files for divorce with husband.<p>She even termed herself "The most maligned HR manager in HR history" when discussing the kiss cam incident. </p><p>Meanwhile, Cabot also reacted to the incident by calling it a "bad drunk decision". </p><p>"I made a bad decision and had a couple of High Noons and danced and acted inappropriately with my boss. I took accountability and I gave up my career for that. That’s the price I chose to pay,” she told <a href="https://nypost.com/2025/12/18/us-news/ex-astronomer-employee-kristin-cabot-caught-canoodling-with-boss-at-coldplay-concert-blames-bad-decision-on-a-couple-of-high-noons/">the New York Times. </a></p><p>In July, as the video of the two employees rolled out online, the company posted a written statement on its LinkedIn profile stating that its leaders "are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability, and recently, that standard was not met." Following the incident, Byron and Cabot resigned from Astronomer. </p>