Ex-BBC news presenter Huw Edwards given suspended sentence for making indecent child images

London: Former British TV news presenter Huw Edwards, the long-time face of the BBC's flagship news programme, was given a suspended sentence at a London court on Monday after admitting making indecent images of children.

Edwards, 63, pleaded guilty in July to three charges of making indecent images of children, relating to 41 illegal images he was sent via WhatsApp - including two pornographic videos of a child aged between seven and nine years old.

Seven of the illegal images were of the most serious category, prosecutor Ian Hope said, adding that both of those videos were marked as "read" on WhatsApp. In response to the second video, Edwards asked the man sending them: "Any more?"