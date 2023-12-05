Experts say they warned of dangers of climbing Indonesia's Mt Marapi after 13 die in eruption

Jakarta: Indonesia's volcanology agency had warned since 2011 that it was unsafe to climb the country's active Marapi volcano, the organisation's chief said, days after the peak erupted and killed 13 climbers, with 10 still missing on Tuesday.

The 2,891-metre high volcano in West Sumatra erupted on Sunday, spewing gray clouds of ash as high as 3 kilometres (1.9 miles) into the sky.

Search operations for 12 missing climbers were under way on Tuesday, local authorities said, with about 200 local rescuers involved.

For more than a decade, Indonesia's volcanology agency had sent monthly letters warning the environment ministry and local conservation agency that climbers should keep a safe distance from the volcano's peak, said agency head Hendra Gunawan.

"The recommendation was to not climb up to the peak, that no one should go within 3 kilometres of the crater," he told Reuters.

Officials from the volcanology body said that it could only issue safety warnings, and that it was up to the environment ministry and local authorities to enforce them.

The environment ministry did not immediately respond to questions from Reuters.