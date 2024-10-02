Explained | How significant is Russia's capture of Ukraine's Vuhledar town?

Moscow says the Donetsk region is one of four Ukrainian regions it has annexed since 2022, a claim Kyiv rejects as illegal. Moscow saw taking control of Vuhledar as an important stepping stone to incorporating the entire region into Russia.

Control of the town - which Russians long regarded as one of Ukraine's toughest fortified positions to crack - is considered important by both sides because of its position on elevated ground and because it sits at the intersection of the eastern and southern battlefield fronts giving it added significance when it comes to supplying both sides' forces.

While Ukrainian forces were in full control of Vuhledar, they were able to use the town as a platform to shell Russian military supply lines in the area.

The town sits close to a railway line from Crimea, the Black Sea peninsula which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014, to Ukraine's industrialised Donbas region which comprises Donetsk and the eastern region of Luhansk, most of which Moscow controls. Taking Vuhledar, which Russia portrays as one of the last Ukrainian strongholds in southern Donetsk, opens the way for Russian forces to advance on other places.