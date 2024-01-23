Explained | What does Red Sea disruption mean for Europe's economy?

Weeks of attacks by Iranian-backed Houthi militants on vessels in the Red Sea have disrupted shipping in the Suez Canal, the fastest sea route between Asia and Europe, carrying around 15 per cent of global sea trade.

For the European economy, already skirting a mild recession as it tries to shake off high inflation, prolonged trade disruption could derail plans by central banks to start cutting interest rates this year.

Here are some factors policymakers are considering as they assess the implications of the disruptions.

What has been the impact on the European economy so far?

In macroeconomic terms, small to negligible. Germany's Economy Ministry said last week, the only noticeable impact on output so far was a few cases of stretched delivery times.

Bank of England chief Andrew Bailey concurred, telling a parliamentary hearing it "hasn't actually had the effect that I sort of feared it might", though uncertainties remained.

No impact from the attacks has yet turned up in Europe's main economic indicators, including December inflation numbers, which ticked up slightly.

That might change - watch Wednesday's preliminary PMI readings for activity in European economies in January, and February 1's first estimate of euro zone inflation for the same month. ECB President Christine Lagarde may well broach the subject at a news conference after Thursday's rate-setting meeting.