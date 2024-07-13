Explained | What is Project 2025 and how is it connected to Trump?

Yes and no.

The project, a collaboration of dozens of conservative organizations, is overseen by the Heritage Foundation, a right-wing think tank. The group is independent of the Trump campaign, a fact Project 2025 and Trump himself have emphasized. "I know nothing about Project 2025," Trump said on social media in early July.

But that's not the whole story.

In practice, many of Trump's closest policy advisers and those likely to take high-ranking positions in his administration are heavily involved in the project.

For instance, former Trump administration official Russ Vought has played a major role in Project 2025. He also serves as the policy director of the Republican National Convention's platform committee, an appointment the campaign signed off on.