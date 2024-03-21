Explained | What policies do Biden and Congress have for the US border?

WHO IS RESPONSIBLE FOR US BORDER SECURITY?

Both Biden and Congress could take steps to address border crossings as immigration has become a top concern for Americans in the run-up to US elections on Nov. 5 where Biden is seeking a second term.

The US Congress is responsible for making federal immigration laws although partisan gridlock has meant there has not been a major reform bill passed in decades.

The executive branch of government headed by the president is responsible for enforcement and can create regulations and policies that implement the laws. However, executive actions introduced by both Republican and Democratic presidents have faced legal challenges.

US states historically have not been able to create and enforce their own immigration laws but the Republican-controlled state of Texas is trying to do that. Texas passed a law known as Senate Bill 4 last year that would allow Texas authorities to arrest and prosecute people suspected of being in the country illegally.

The law was set to go into effect this month but the US Department of Justice and advocacy groups sued to block its implementation, arguing that it conflicts with federal law. A US district court judge in Texas blocked the law from taking effect and the 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals is currently considering whether it should remain blocked.