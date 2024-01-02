Explained | What will happen to Oscar Pistorius when he is released from jail?

Pistorius - known as the "Blade Runner" for his carbon-fibre prosthetic legs — became eligible for parole in March 2023 after he had served half of his 13 years and five months sentence for murder.

He was granted parole on Nov 24, to take effect on Jan 5.

South Africa's Department of Correctional Services (DCS) said in November that Pistorius will complete the remainder of his sentence in the country's community corrections system.

He will be under the supervision of the DCS and will be subjected to parole conditions until his sentence expires in December 2029.

He will be assigned a monitoring official, who will have to be kept informed when Pistorius is seeking job opportunities or moving homes.

As part of the conditions, Pistorius will also have to attend programmes on gender-based violence and continue therapy sessions on anger management, a lawyer for the Steenkamp family said shortly after he was granted parole.

He is expected to live in Pretoria.