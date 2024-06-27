Explained | What's next after Kenya withdraws finance bill amid protests?

What were the proposed tax measures?

The proposed measures that triggered protests included new levies on basic commodities such as bread, vegetable oil and sugar and a new motor vehicle circulation tax - pegged at 2.5 per cent of the value of a car to be paid annually.

An "eco levy" on most manufactured goods had also been on the cards, though sanitary towels and diapers had been exempted in earlier adjustment, among other last-minute concessions, before the whole bill was pulled.

The bill had proposed increasing existing taxes on financial transactions.

The government said the tax measures were necessary to fund development programmes and cut public debt.

What's next for the bill and budget deficit?

In a televised addressed, Ruto said on Wednesday he will not sign the finance bill to law.

The bill will return to parliament with the recommendation that all its clauses be deleted, Ruto wrote in a document addressed to the speaker of the national assembly.

To help tackle the fiscal deficit, Ruto said the government will work on austerity measures - beginning with cuts to the presidency's own budget.

The finance ministry said last week, before the bill was withdrawn, that concessions on tax hikes would blow a 200 billion Kenyan shilling ($1.55 billion) hole in the 2024/25 budget and necessitate spending cuts.

What's next for the protests?

Ruto has pledged to start a dialogue with Kenyan youth, but he was yet to provide more details.

Despite the scrapping of the bill, some protesters vowed to "occupy State House" on Thursday, as they called for Ruto's resignation.

Messages on social media, however, suggested people were divided on how far to go with the demonstrations. There is no recognised figurehead leading the protests and crowd have responded to banners, slogans and calls on X and other outlets.

Police put up roadblocks on streets leading to the presidential palace on Thursday.