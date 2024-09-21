Explained | Who is Rinson Jose? How did his name come up in Lebanon pager blast case?

Norwegian citizen Rinson Jose, who has roots in Kerala, reportedly owns Bulgarian company Norta Global that was founded in April 2022. Jose, who migrated from Wayanad, earlier ran a consultancy firm in Norway where he has been an active member of the Malayali community.

As per his LinkedIn, Jose is an entrepreneur in NortaLink, an IT services, consulting, procurement, and recruiting Company. Norta Global is allegedly a shell company of NortaLink.

Meanwhile, his family back in the village has no clue about the investigation into his link with the pager deal.

"Jose left Kerala for a job and studies ten years back. He last visited home last November and returned in January. We were told that he was working for a firm. We are not aware of any company he is running. He had contacted the family a few days ago but did not mention anything about the fresh developments. We firmly believe that Jose is not involved in any illegal acts," Jose's relative Thankachan said.