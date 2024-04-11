Explained | Why China and Philippines tensions are heating up

Encounters between the Philippines and China in Asia's most contested waters have grown tenser and more frequent over the past year as Beijing presses its claims and Manila refuses to cease its fishing and resupply activities to Filipinos at the two shoals. China considers those to be illegal intrusions and has tried to repel the vessels.

China's coastguard has stepped up so-called "grey-zone" activities such as use of water cannon, collision and ramming tactics, and, according to Manila, use of a military-grade laser, to try to stop the Philippine resupply and patrol missions. It has also deployed an armada of fishing boats the Philippines and allies consider militia.

During the last two Second Thomas Shoal resupply missions, Philippine boats sustained damage and some crew were injured after use of water cannon. China has urged the Philippines to tow away the warship, saying it had promised to do just that, but Manila maintains no such agreement was made.