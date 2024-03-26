Explained | Why did the Baltimore bridge collapse and what do we know about the ship?

Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed early on Tuesday after a container ship smashed into the four-lane span, plunging cars into the river.

What happened in Baltimore?

At 1:27 a.m. ET (0527 GMT), a container ship named the Dali was sailing down the Patapsco River when it struck a pylon of the bridge, crumpling almost the entire structure into the water. There was no indication of terrorism, police said.

Are there any casualties?

The headlights of vehicles could be seen on the bridge as it crashed into the water and the ship caught fire.

Baltimore officials said several vehicles plunged into the water. As many as seven people could be in the river. At least one person was seriously injured.

What do we know about the ship that was involved?

The Dali was leaving Baltimore en route to Colombo, Sri Lanka. All 22 crew, including two pilots on board, have been accounted for and there were no injuries, the ship's manager, Synergy Marine Group said.

The registered owner of the Singapore-flagged ship is Grace Ocean Pte Ltd, LSEG data show. The ship is 948 feet (289 meters) long and was stacked high with containers.