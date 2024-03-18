Explained | Why is South Korea hosting a 'Summit for Democracy'?

Seoul: South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol joined US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other foreign officials this week in calling for measures to counter digital threats to freedom as Seoul hosted the Summit for Democracy.

The event is the third of its kind after US President Joe Biden established the summit in 2021.

What is the 'Summit for Democracy'?

The first summit was a fulfilment of one of Biden's key campaign promises.

It was a first-of-its kind gathering of more than 100 countries to help stop democratic backsliding and erosion of rights and freedoms worldwide.

It was held online due to Covid-19 restrictions.

A second summit was co-hosted in 2022 by the United States, Costa Rica, Zambia, the Netherlands and South Korea, also mostly online.

What is it about?

This year's summit agenda focused on digital threats to democracy, including misinformation, artificial intelligence, and deep fakes.