Explained | Why over 8 million displaced by war in Sudan can't go home

Here is a look at what is happening in Sudan.

What is the state of the fighting?

The paramilitary Rapid Support Forces remain dominant in Khartoum, where the fighting first began in April 2023. The group also solidified its control over Darfur in November, where it’s been accused of committing a wave of atrocities. In December, it captured Wad Madani, the capital of the breadbasket El Gezira state, where tens of thousands of people fled when the war started.

Sudan’s army holds much of the country’s east, including the city of Port Sudan on the Red Sea. In March, the army ousted the paramilitary forces from large pockets of Omdurman, a strategic city across the Nile from Khartoum, according to a resident and aid workers.

Regional analysts and security experts say the army is trying to use this newfound momentum to mobilize and recapture other areas from the paramilitary group.

Repeated attempts to reach a cease-fire have not been successful. UN calls for the cessation of hostilities for certain periods have been ignored. Humanitarian agencies are struggling to deliver aid, citing fighting, threats, blocked roads and tax requirements.

Tom Perriello, the US special envoy for Sudan, said last month that he was hoping for a resumption of talks in the days following a high-level donor conference in Paris on April 15.

Who are the rival generals?

The army chief, Gen Abdel-Fattah Burhan, has been Sudan’s de facto leader since 2019.

He rose to power in the tumultuous aftermath of the uprising against President Omar al-Bashir, Sudan’s leader of three decades, who was ousted in April 2019 following protests.

Before that, Burhan had been a regional army commander in Darfur, where 300,000 people were killed and millions of others displaced in fighting from 2003 to 2008 that drew worldwide condemnation.

After civilians and the military signed a power-sharing agreement in 2019, Burhan became the chair of the Sovereignty Council, a body created to oversee Sudan’s transition to democratic rule. But as the date for the handover of control to civilians approached in late 2021, he proved reluctant to relinquish power.

Burhan’s main rival is Lt. Gen Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, who leads the country’s Rapid Support Forces, a powerful paramilitary group.

Of humble origins, Dagalo, widely known as Hemeti, rose to prominence as a commander of the notorious janjaweed militias, which were responsible for the worst atrocities of the conflict in Darfur.

In October 2021, Burhan and Dagalo united to seize power in a military coup, making them effectively the leader and deputy leader of Sudan. But they soon fell out.

Many diplomats, including those from the United States, attempted to negotiate an agreement between the two generals that would see them hand power back to civilians.

However, they could not agree on how quickly the Rapid Support Forces would be absorbed into the army. In April 2023, after months of rising tensions, their troops went to war against each other.

Both leaders have traveled outside of Sudan in the past year to seek political support. Burhan addressed the UN General Assembly, while Dagalo traveled to several African nations. In a speech this April, Burhan said that his forces are bent on fighting until victory.