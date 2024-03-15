Explained | Will TikTok be banned in the US and what is next for the bill?

What does the bill mean?

In an election year when many politicians do not want to be seen as soft on China, the bill is the latest in a series of moves responding to national security concerns. Officials in both political parties have raised red flags about TikTok along with other issues ranging from connected vehicles to advanced artificial intelligence chips to cranes at US ports.

On the other side, many younger voters oppose a ban because they use the app to express their views and follow politics. Last month, President Joe Biden's re-election campaign joined TikTok, raising hopes among company officials that legislation was unlikely this year.

Who voted in favor of the ban?

The bill passed 352-65 in a bipartisan vote, with most Republicans members of Congress voting in favor of it. Mike Gallagher, the Republican chair of the House of Representatives' select China committee and Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi, the top Democrat, introduced the measure March 5 with more than a dozen lawmakers.

A number of prominent Democrats in the House voted against the bill including House Democratic Whip Kathleen Clark, Arizona Senate candidate Ruben Gallego, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as well as the top Democrats on the Judiciary, Ways and Means, Transportation and Intelligence committees.

"There are serious antitrust and privacy questions here, and any national security concerns should be laid out to the public prior to a vote," Ocasio-Cortez said.

Fifteen Republicans and 50 Democrats voted against the bill.

How would a ban be enforced?

If passed by the Senate in its current form and signed into law by Biden, the bill would give TikTok's Chinese owner ByteDance about six months to divest the US assets of the short-video app.

It is unclear whether China would approve any sale or if TikTok's US assets could be divested in six months.