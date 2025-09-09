Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

FAA has not made any decision on Boeing 737 MAX production cap

The FAA imposed the unprecedented production cap shortly after a January 2024 mid-air emergency involving a new Alaska Airlines 737 MAX 9 missing four key bolts.
Last Updated : 08 September 2025, 22:12 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 September 2025, 22:12 IST
World newsFAABoeing 737 Max

Follow us on :

Follow Us