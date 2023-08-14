Fast living and foreign dealings: An FBI spy hunter's rise and fall

McGonigal’s arrest, in part based on accusations that he had worked for a Russian oligarch, came at a time when US -Russia relations had reached their lowest point since the Cold War, leading to questions about whether one of the country’s most trusted spy hunters had become a spy himself. But a close look at McGonigal’s life and career reveals an arc that appears to have little or nothing to do with espionage and international intrigue. Instead, it seems to be a quintessentially American story about greed.