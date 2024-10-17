Home
FBI arrests suspect in hacking of US SEC's account on platform X

In January, a hacker posted false news about a widely anticipated announcement the SEC was expected to make about bitcoin, shocking the market and sending the cryptocurrency's price spiking.
Reuters
Last Updated : 17 October 2024, 16:38 IST

Published 17 October 2024, 16:38 IST
