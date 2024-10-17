FBI arrests suspect in hacking of US SEC's account on platform X

<p>Washington: An Alabama man was arrested on Thursday over criminal charges that he hacked the US Securities and Exchange Commission's X account earlier this year, in an action that caused bitcoin's value to spike, federal prosecutors announced.</p><p>In January, a hacker posted false news about a widely anticipated announcement the SEC was expected to make about bitcoin, shocking the market and sending the cryptocurrency's price spiking. The post on @SECGov said the securities regulator had approved exchange-traded funds to hold bitcoin. The SEC deleted the post shortly after it appeared.</p>.US offering some Lebanese nationals protected status amid war, DHS says.<p>Eric Council Jr, 25, of Athens, Alabama, was arrested on Thursday morning in connection with the hack, the US Attorney's office for the District of Columbia said in a statement on Thursday.</p><p>The SEC did not immediately respond to a request for comment about Thursday's arrest.</p><p>The agency previously said it was the victim of "SIM swapping," a technique used by fraudsters to seize control of telephone lines, when its account on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, was hacked earlier in January.</p>