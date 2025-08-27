Menu
FEMA suspends staff who signed a letter criticizing Trump

Of the 182 FEMA employees who signed the letter to Congress, 36 attached their names, while the rest withheld their identities for fear of retaliation.
Last Updated : 27 August 2025
Published 27 August 2025
