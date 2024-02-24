Fire at Russian steelmaker NLMK on anniversary of Ukraine invasion

A fire broke out and was extinguished at Russian steelmaker NLMK's main plant, the regional governor said on Saturday, the second anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Preliminary data indicated the fire at the Novolipetsk Steel plant was caused by a drone, Lipetsk regional Governor Igor Artamonov wrote on the Telegram messaging app, without mentioning Ukraine.

A video posted on social media showed an explosion, with a large orange flame illuminating the nighttime sky.