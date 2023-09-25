First Abrams tanks arrive in Ukraine, Zelenskyy says

Former senior U.S. military officers say it could take some time before the Abrams are sent to the battlefield, as Ukrainian troops first ensure they have the needed support elements and decide where and when the vehicles will be most effective. Until then, it’s likely that the tanks’ locations will be kept under wraps as Ukraine’s forces “don’t want to start losing them to precision strikes before they are actually in the fight,” said Ben Hodges, a retired general who formerly commanded the U.S. Army in Europe.