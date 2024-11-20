Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

First issue in engaging with Pakistan is cessation of terrorism: India’s Ambassador at UN

Harish delivered the keynote address on ‘Responding to Key Global Challenges: The India Way’ at an event at Columbia University's School of International and Public Affairs (SIPA).
PTI
Last Updated : 20 November 2024, 04:43 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 November 2024, 04:43 IST
India NewsWorld newsPakistanUnited Nations

Follow us on :

Follow Us