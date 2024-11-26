Flautist Rakesh Chaurasia enthrals Israelis at International Oud Festival in Jerusalem

<p>Jerusalem: Grammy award-winning flautist Rakesh Chaurasia, a favourite among Israeli lovers of Indian music, left the audience spellbound with his soothing music at the 25th International Oud Festival here. The sold-out crowd expressed its appreciation with a standing ovation.</p>.<p>Several rounds of 'jugalbandi' between Chaurasia and table maestro Pandit Kalinath Mishra enthralled the audience, who sat in rapt attention.</p>.'Big mistake', says Israel's far-right minister as Tel Aviv moves towards ceasefire with Hezbollah\n.<p>It was the flautist's fourth performance in Israel. His uncle Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia is almost a household name in the country.</p>.<p>"I love coming back here as the crowd is always warm and welcoming. It has been no different this time," Chaurasia told <em>PTI</em>.</p>.<p>The performance included joining hands with local talent in a musical meeting that was dubbed "Music for Peace and Brotherhood", a welcome break for the Israeli audience during one of the most difficult years for the country.</p>.<p>"Nearing the end of this difficult year, we at Confederation House decided that it is more important now than ever to continue to present our flagship project: the Jerusalem International Oud Festival", said Effie Benaya, Artistic Director at Confederation House.</p>.<p>The 10-day festival also includes a tribute to Tunisian diva Habiba Msika and an encounter between The Tractor's Revenge band and the Piyyut Ensemble among other original performances from around the world.</p>.<p>"Tonight’s musical rendition by Rakesh Chaurasia, a two-time Grammy award winner, and Pandit Kalinath Mishra at the prestigious Jerusalem International Oud festival will go a long way in the ongoing cultural collaboration between India and Israel", Rajiv Bodwade, Deputy Chief of Mission at the Indian embassy, told <em>PTI</em>.</p>.<p>"Given the conflict situation in the region, the theme for the performance ‘Music for Peace and Brotherhood’ resonates with the mood of the country and the healing power of music. I congratulate the organisers Confederation House, and the artists for pulling off such an enthralling musical concert", he said.</p>