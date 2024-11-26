Home
world

Flautist Rakesh Chaurasia enthrals Israelis at International Oud Festival in Jerusalem

Several rounds of 'jugalbandi' between Chaurasia and table maestro Pandit Kalinath Mishra enthralled the audience, who sat in rapt attention.
PTI
Last Updated : 26 November 2024, 02:16 IST

Published 26 November 2024, 02:16 IST
