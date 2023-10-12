For Democrats, crisis in Israel could be a unifying force

Comments from more liberal members — including Reps. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., and Cori Bush, D-Mo. — calling for “an immediate cease-fire and de-escalation” within hours of the initial attack by Hamas on civilians were widely condemned by the party.

Even the White House joined in, with Karine Jean-Pierre, President Joe Biden’s press secretary, describing comments calling for a cease-fire as “repugnant” and “disgraceful.”