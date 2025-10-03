Bengaluru: Five assembly constituencies split between multiple corporations

<p>Bengaluru: The draft ward delimitation maps released by the Urban Development Department (UDD) show that five assembly constituencies have been split between multiple city corporations.</p>.<p>Dasarahalli, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, and Padmanabha Nagar have been divided among different corporations.</p>.Concerns raised over ward delimitation maps for Greater Bengaluru .<p>Six wards of Padmanabha Nagar fall under Bengaluru South City Corporation, while eight are under Bengaluru West. Dasarahalli has eight wards in Bengaluru North and 10 in Bengaluru West. Rajarajeshwari Nagar is spread across three corporations, with 13 wards in Bengaluru West, five in Bengaluru North, and one in Bengaluru South.</p>.<p>While most of Mahadevapura is under Bengaluru East, one ward has been moved to the South City Corporation. Yeshwantpur falls under Bengaluru West, but one ward has been placed under South City.</p>.<p>With 27 wards, KR Puram has the highest number, making up more than half of Bengaluru East that covers just two constituencies. Yelahanka, with seven wards, has the least.</p>