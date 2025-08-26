Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

France in political crisis after PM Bayrou's confidence-vote gamble

Opposition parties say they will vote Bayrou out
Last Updated : 26 August 2025, 15:03 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 August 2025, 15:03 IST
World newsFrance

Follow us on :

Follow Us