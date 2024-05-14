Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

France to send new surface-to-air missiles to Ukraine: Defence minister

Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu said that he has signed a second batch of Aster missiles.
Reuters
Last Updated : 14 May 2024, 16:58 IST
Last Updated : 14 May 2024, 16:58 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Paris: France will send a new batch of Aster surface-to-air missiles to supply the Franco-Italian SAMP/T-MAMBA air defence system defending Kyiv, Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu said on Tuesday.

"I can perhaps announce to you that I have just signed a second batch of Aster missiles precisely to allow the SAMP-T that we gave with our Italian partners to continue to operate, since we are talking of intercepting Russian missiles which can attack Kiev," Lecornu said in a parliamentary hearing.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 May 2024, 16:58 IST
World newsUkraineKyivFrance

Deccan Herald is on WhatsApp Channels | Join now for Breaking News & Editor's Picks

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT