French President Macron says he was not aware of Telegram's Durov's arrival in France

Durov was arrested by French police after his jet landed at an airport near Paris. On Wednesday, a French judge put Durov, who has French and UAE citizenship, under formal investigation for suspected complicity in running an online platform that allows illicit transactions, child sex abuse images, drug trafficking and fraud.

Macron also defended France's decision in 2021 to give Durov French citizenship under a rare procedure for high-profile individuals.

"It's part of a strategy to allow women and men, whether artists, athletes or entrepreneurs, when they make the effort to learn the French language and that they develop wealth, innovation ... to be given French nationality," Macron said.