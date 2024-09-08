From Kennedy-Nixon to Harris-Trump: Six decades of debate quips, rips and slips

- 2020: Down in opinion polls, then-President Trump came into his first debate with Biden, the former vice president, looking for a fight. But his belligerence worked against him. He repeatedly interrupted Biden and the moderator, Chris Wallace, to the point where the entire event veered out of control. He attacked Biden's family. Polls and focus groups conducted afterward showed swing voters were repulsed by his behavior. At one point when Trump was interrupting him, Biden said: "Will you shut up, man? This is so unpresidential." Wallace told Trump: "I think the country would be better served if we allowed both people to speak with fewer interruptions. I'm appealing to you, sir, to do that." Trump, referring to Biden, responded: "And him, too." Wallace: "Well, frankly you've been doing more interrupting." Trump would later drop out of the second debate after it was switched to a virtual format in the wake of his COVID-19 diagnosis. He then adopted a more restrained tone for the final face-off with Biden.

At the vice presidential debate, a stray housefly briefly commanded the national stage, generating buzz when it perched on Vice President Mike Pence's cropped white hair while he debated his Democratic rival, then-US Senator Kamala Harris.