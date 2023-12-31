'From Michael Lucas to Gaza': Pro-Israel porn producer faces backlash after 'signing' missile

Michael Lucas, the 51-year-old owner of the porn production shop Lucas Entertainment, is experiencing a professional setback after posting an image of an Israeli Defense Force missile bearing his signature on platform 'X'(formerly known as Twitter). As reported by the New York Post, Lucas captioned the tweet on December 17 with, "Hahaha I actually asked to write my name."
However, the post sparked swift backlash from pro-Palestinian porn stars. Iranian-American adult film actor Shahrokh Mosavinejad condemned the gesture, stating, "Anyone who thinks writing notes on missiles is some kind of sick flex is an accessory to murder and genocide of innocent #Palestinian civilians in my book."
The controversy has led to calls from within the industry to boycott Lucas Entertainment. Porn actor Kyle Overton, known as Sean Xavier, announced on social media that they would no longer promote work with the studio.
In response to the backlash, Lucas defended his actions, claiming that those attempting to cancel him are "vile antisemites." He emphasised his support for Israel and expressed no intention of deleting the controversial post.
Lucas, a known supporter of Israel, has been a generous donor to Israeli causes, particularly now that the country is at war. A video shared on his Instagram features Israeli Defense Force soldiers expressing gratitude for his "generosity".