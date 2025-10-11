<p>As the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nobel-prize">Nobel Prizes</a> for the year 2025 reach their concluding notes, the laureates awarded continue to fuel developments in scientific studies across various subjects. </p><p>The prize winners are are announced during a press conference at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm, Sweden, and so far five categories' winners have been proclaimed, with the Nobel Prize in Economic Studies' winners will be announced on October 13 (Monday). </p><p>With US President Donald Trump's notable eclipse in his claims to win the Peace Prize, and the groundbreaking contributions of the laureates, here are the Nobel Prize winners for 2025:</p>.<h3><strong>Nobel Prize in Chemistry</strong></h3>.<p>The prize, announced on Monday, was awarded to Scientists Richard Robson, Susumu Kitagawa, and Omar Yaghi "for the development of metal–organic frameworks." </p><p>"They have found ways to create materials, entirely novel materials, with large cavities on their inside which can be seen almost like rooms in a hotel, so that guest molecules can enter and also exit again from the same material," the Chairman of the Nobel Committee for Chemistry, Heiner Linke.</p><p>Through the development of metal-organic frameworks, the laureates have provided chemists with new opportunities for solving some of the challenges we face, said the award-giving body. </p>.Who is Omar Yaghi? Nobel Prize in Physics

Scientists Michel Devoret, John Clarke, and John Martinis won the 2025 Nobel Prize in Physics for "the discovery of macroscopic quantum mechanical tunnelling and energy quantisation in an electric circuit"

This year's Nobel Prize in Physics has provided opportunities for developing the next generation of quantum technology, including quantum cryptography, quantum computers, and quantum sensors, said the award-giving body to highlight the prominence of physics in today's time, too.

Nobel Prize in Literature

Hungarian writer Laszlo Krasznahorkai won the 2025 Nobel Prize in Literature on "for his compelling and visionary oeuvre that, in the midst of apocalyptic terror, reaffirms the power of art".

Laszlo Krasznahorkai is a great epic writer in the Central European tradition that extends through Kafka to Thomas Bernhard, and is characterised by absurdism and grotesque excess," the Swedish Academy said in a statement.

Susan Sontag, an American critic, applauded him as the "master of the apocalypse," after reading author's second book Melancholy of Resistance, said the Academy.

Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine

Scientists Fred Ramsdell, Mary Brunkow, and Shimon Sakaguchi won the 2025 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for "their discoveries concerning peripheral immune tolerance."

Marie Wahren-Herlenius, a rheumatology professor at the Karolinska Institute said that this year's prize relates to how we keep our immune system under control so we can fight all imaginable microbes and still avoid autoimmune disease.

Nobel Peace Prize

Amid the claims of US President Donald Trump's nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize, Venezuelan politician Maria Corina Machado was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize 2025, for promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela. "The Norwegian Nobel Committee has decided to award the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize to Maria Corina Machado for her tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela and for her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy," announced the Nobel prize Committee on their X handle. 

Kristian Berg Harpviken, Secretary of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, shared the news with her directly before it was officially announced. In an emotional response, Maria was speechless. "I am just part of a huge movement. I'm humbled, I'm grateful and I'm honoured,' she said in an interview with the Nobel Institute. 

The Nobel Committee revealed there were 338 candidates for the peace prize this year, including 244 individuals and 94 organizations.

As the world looked upon the Nobel Prizes 2025, the award announcements will soon come to an end with the prize winners for the Nobel for Economic Sciences to be revealed on October 13. The prizes in the categories for Chemistry, Physiology or Medicine, Physics, Literature, and Economic Sciences were announced in Stockholm, Sweden. The Peace Prize was announced in Oslo, Norway. 

The laureates will receive a medal, a diploma, and a document detailing the Nobel Prize amount, which this year is 11 million Swedish kronor, or about $1.17 million. 

(with agency inputs)