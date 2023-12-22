From Taylor Swift concerts to Michelin meals, an expats' guide to Asia-Pacific hubs

3. Shanghai

Finance manager’s annual pay: $53,439

Michelin-starred restaurants: 51

Taylor Swift-Coldplay concerts: No

Many expats left Shanghai as a result of its strict Covid Zero policies during the pandemic. China’s economic uncertainty and geopolitical headwinds also prompted some companies to pull money out of the country. To woo foreign capital, President Xi Jinping promised “heart-warming” steps to improve the business environment, including visa-free access to China for six countries.

Michele Aboro and Frank Tsai are among those who chose to stay put.

“Covid was pretty hard and we had to close for some time, but we have a dynamic community of people who were really behind us and we survived and succeeded,” said Aboro, a former professional boxer from the UK who runs a gym in the city.



Tsai, who hails from the US and is the founder of consulting firm China Crossroads, said the foreigner exodus has been exaggerated. “For much of the 2010s, Shanghai was seen as ‘sexy and global’ so foreigners, of course, flocked here,” he said. Now, “there are fewer foreigners, but it still feels like the same city, with the same energy and dynamism.”



In Shanghai’s favor: Cost-of-living expenses from rents to dining to medical services have declined and there’s nowhere better to purchase a Tesla Model Y Performance in our rankings. But international school fees have gone up and the city has a relatively high tax rate.

4. Sydney

Finance and accounting plant manager’s annual pay: $114,189

Chef Hat restaurants: 141

Taylor Swift-Coldplay concerts: Yes

Geographically removed from the region’s other financial centers, Sydney offered the lowest salary bump for professionals in early 2023, coupled with relatively high taxes.

But Korn Ferry’s Colwill said Sydney was becoming increasingly popular, thanks to an appealing lifestyle and having English as the majority language.

“The cost of living is high, but it’s balanced by the fact that kids actually could just go to very good public schools,” she said. The downside to Sydney was the tax regime and the challenges of getting a visa, she added.

While Sydney doesn’t have a Michelin guide, it does have lots of choice dining options: 141 restaurants boast the local mark of fine dining, a Chef Hat award.