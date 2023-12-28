Frozen India, China ties on a drift into fourth year with no end in sight

"We may perhaps consider a more intensive and strategic dialogue with China, which goes beyond discussions on the nitty-gritty of disengagement of troops between the border commanders," Kantha said.

India has a complex relationship with China which calls for closer engagement at the diplomatic and political level, he said.

"Even the Chinese scholars recognise the need for a reset in ties but the key issue is the terms of a new modus vivendi (arrangement or agreement allowing conflicting parties to peacefully coexist peacefully with or without final settlement of the issue) between the two countries, as the old equilibrium has clearly broken down," Kantha said.

He advocated “strategic patience" in dealing with China.

"We cannot afford to opt for quick-fix solutions which will undermine our position on the ground. We must safeguard our perception of the line of actual control while investing in border infrastructure and enhanced deterrence. We must exercise strategic patience while quietly seeking greater stability in relations with China," he said.

Kantha said there is no alternative to a broad stance of engagement with China as it is India’s largest neighbour.

"However, any such engagement has to be tempered with a heavy dose of realism, deterrence and balancing of China, recognising that it is our primary strategic challenge," he said.

About his interactions with Chinese scholars, Kantha said the dominant view in China is now increasingly looking at India through the lens of its strategic rivalry with the US and believes that India has been co-opted in the US-led Indo-Pacific strategy, which, they believe, is meant to contain China and slow down its rise.

"There is also a disinclination to address our concerns on the border issue in a substantive manner. We do not see any keenness on the part of China to address structural challenges in the relationship even beyond the border question," he said.

He also pointed to China's 'tactical outreach to the US, EU, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam and Australia to restore greater stability in those relationships' and there is no evidence of a similar reaching out to India.