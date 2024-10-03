Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Gandhi believed non-violence was greatest force available to humanity, more powerful than any weapon: UN chief

Voicing concern that the world today is bristling with violence, Guterres said across the globe, conflicts are raging.
PTI
Last Updated : 03 October 2024, 06:03 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 October 2024, 06:03 IST
World newsAntonio GuterresUnited NationsMahatma Gandhi

Follow us on :

Follow Us